Man indicted on first-degree murder charges in death of girlfriend(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) - A grand jury has indicted a man on first-degree murder charges in the death of his girlfriend in Shakopee.

The jury indicted Alexis Saborit on Friday in the death of his longtime girlfriend America Mafalda Thayer.

His bail also was raised from $2.5 million to $4 million.

Saborit is accused of beheading Thayer in a vehicle in front of onlookers near downtown Shakopee on July 28 as the two were on the way to his court appearance for felony charges alleging that he had set fire to the couple’s apartment.

