Man suspected of shooting deaths of four people arrested

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GILBERT, Az. (AP/KEYC) - One of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has been arrested in Arizona.

Antoine Darnique Suggs turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Arizona, on Friday.

The arrest came two days after St. Paul, Minnesota, police arrested Suggs’ father, who has been charged with helping hide the victims’ bodies.

Authorities say Suggs was seen at a St. Paul bar with victim Nitosha Flug-Presley and two of her friends hours before they were found dead along with a fourth victim.

