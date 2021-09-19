Your Photos
Mankato Bridal Show returns Sunday

By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato-area brides will soon get a kickstart on planning for their big day.

The Mankato Bridal Show will return to the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center next Sunday. The event is the largest wedding expo in southern Minnesota.

Industry professionals will give brides an inside look on the latest wedding trends as they browse more than 50 booths from local vendors. Most vendors will allow on-the-spot scheduling, expediting each bride’s search for photographers, beauticians, florists and more.

Mankato Bridal Show owner Katie Hayes said, ”It’s a great platform for you to walk through and also remember those vendors that you need to have in your wedding. You may have forgot, I need a person that’s going to do the videography, or I didn’t think about this avenue or somebody who’s gonna do the officiating of the ceremony, and it’s a good way to kind of browse through and see who’s there, what they can help with, and get a lot of your vendors booked that day, too.”

Organizers said it’s not too late for more vendors to get in on the show.

Hayes added, “We want to be able to service a lot of vendors too, because it’s a great platform. You can get 200 or 300 brides and family members in a day to get your information into people’s hands.”

Admission is free, but attendees must register beforehand.

