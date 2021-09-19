Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Military aircraft crashes in Lake Worth, Texas, authorities say

The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.
The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A military aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, causing injuries and property damage, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and the Lake Worth Police Department tweeted about the crash early Sunday afternoon.

The fire department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated and two homes were heavily damaged.

The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year old girl dies from injuries sustained after a tree branch falls on the tent she was...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls girl dies following storm related injuries
Mankato Clinic has launches a Diabetes Care Center.
Mankato Clinic notifies patients of health data breach
Mankato restaurant features taste of fall
Mankato restaurant features taste of fall
Mayo Clinic weighs in on effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against variants.
Mayo Clinic: Effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against variants
Check out this week's candidates.
VOTE: Play of the Night Week 3

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines
Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy...
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination
Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the...
Two men fatally shot at North Carolina Central University