Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Inside look at the Mankato Makerspace

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a nonprofit organization that’s seen tremendous growth over recent years, now at about 40 members.

Kelsey and Lisa took a trip down to Mankato Makerspace to see how their upcoming event hopes to increase interest even more.

Taste of Makerspace takes place this upcoming Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Presale tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 14 and under. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $5 more. To reserve your spot in advance, click here.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fundraiser started for family of 4-year-old killed by fallen tree branch
DWI arrest
Blue Earth County continues to crack down on DWIs
The Cougars shine in impressive road win against top-ranked Kasson-Mantorville.
East edges Kasson-Mantorville on the road
A 4-year old girl dies from injuries sustained after a tree branch falls on the tent she was...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls girl dies following storm related injuries
Mankato Clinic has launches a Diabetes Care Center.
Mankato Clinic notifies patients of health data breach

Latest News

A total of $64.2 million is available in grants for Minnesotan owned and operated businesses...
Main Street COVID Relief Grants now being accepted
Inside look at the Mankato Makerspace
Inside look at the Mankato Makerspace
DWI arrest
Blue Earth County continues to crack down on DWIs
Fundraiser for Ashes Family
Fundraiser started for family of 4-year-old killed by fallen tree branch