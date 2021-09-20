Your Photos
Main Street COVID Relief Grants now being accepted

A total of $64.2 million is available in grants for Minnesotan owned and operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship due to the pandemic.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KEYC) - Applications for Main Street COVID Relief Grants are being accepted by the Department of Employment and Economic Development starting today.

A total of $64.2 million is available in grants for Minnesotan owned and operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship due to the pandemic. Applicants that qualify and are selected will receive a grant amount between $10,000 and $25,000 based on the number of full-time employees on staff.

Businesses that are owned by veterans, women, indigenous and people of color who employ six people or fewer that did not receive previous COVID relief will be prioritized.

This program was approved by the Minnesota State Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz back in June.

