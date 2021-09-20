MAPS considers offering COVID-19 vaccines to kids in schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pfizer-BioNTech is seeking authorization for kids’ COVID-19 vaccines after clinical trials have found them safe and effective for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Mankato Area Public Schools is keeping a close eye on the new development. Plans are in the works to potentially offer the vaccines at in-school clinics.

The CDC recommends hosting in-school clinics to to help expedite distribution and curb rising positivity rates among children in the classroom.

MAPS said it’s working with the Minnesota Department of Health, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties, Mayo Clinic Health System and Mankato Clinic to prepare for the vaccine’s rollout. While they’re still in the beginning stages, MAPS hopes to have a plan within a month.

Scott Hogen, Director of Facilities and Safety at MAPS said, “We’re kind of looking at our options, and this week we want to work with all of our health partners on what this might look like for vaccination clinics for the district. Be it in schools or at some off-site location, or possibly the event center, we’re not sure yet.”

In an announcement Monday morning, Pfizer-BioNTech said it will begin conducting clinical trials in kids 5 and younger. Results will be available later this year.

