Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Miller wants to extend run as Iowa AG beyond 40 years

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller gives his acceptance speech at the Iowa Democratic election...
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller gives his acceptance speech at the Iowa Democratic election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa.(Matthew Putney | AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The nation’s longest-serving attorney general is seeking another term in Iowa.

Seventy-seven-year-old Tom Miller said Saturday that is will seek in 11th term in office in 2022 because he has “unfinished business” he wants to take care of.

Miller has already held the job for nearly 40 years. He was first elected in 1978 and served until 1991, when he left the office after losing the Democratic gubernatorial primary. He was re-elected in 1994 and has been serving ever since.

“I believe we’re doing some of the best work we’ve ever done in the AG’s office, and we have one of the best groups of people on our staff ever,” Miller told the Des Moines Register in an interview. “I enjoy what I’m doing. I’m energized by what I’m doing. And we’ve got a lot of unfinished business, in my opinion.”

Miller said he wants to play a role in deciding how Iowa spends the hundreds of millions of dollars it is due to receive from settlements with the makers and distributors of opioid painkillers. And he wants to continue his work with antitrust cases involving technology giants Facebook and Google.

Miller is one of the few Democrats to hold a statewide office in Iowa, but he says he tries to keep politics out of his job.

“We made a basic decision that’s served us through today, and that was to use the office to serve the interests of ordinary Iowans,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fundraiser started for family of 4-year-old killed by fallen tree branch
DWI arrest
Blue Earth County continues to crack down on DWIs
A 4-year old girl dies from injuries sustained after a tree branch falls on the tent she was...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls girl dies following storm related injuries
The Cougars shine in impressive road win against top-ranked Kasson-Mantorville.
East edges Kasson-Mantorville on the road
Mankato Clinic has launches a Diabetes Care Center.
Mankato Clinic notifies patients of health data breach

Latest News

FILE — A Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife is accused of hitting him with a broom handle and...
Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife accused of assaulting him
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
State highlights parents’ mask claims in effort to end order
A weekend pro-Trump Capitol rally is raising security concerns after a DHS memo warned about...
DC on high alert for potential violence from Capitol rally
Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD