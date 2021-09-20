Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife accused of assaulting him

FILE — A Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife is accused of hitting him with a broom handle and...
FILE — A Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife is accused of hitting him with a broom handle and threatening him with a knife at their home on the Iron Range over the weekend.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHISHOLM, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife is accused of hitting him with a broom handle and threatening him with a knife at their home on the Iron Range over the weekend.

Charlotte A. Tomassoni, 69, was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and booked into the St. Louis County Jail after the incident early Sunday evening.

Her husband, David Tomassoni, an independent who serves as president pro tem of the Senate, called police after his wife repeatedly hit him in the chest with a broom handle at their Chisholm home. She later yelled down that if David came upstairs, she would stab him, according to the police report.

Police said she “was slurring her words and appeared to be intoxicated.” She denied the assault.

David Tomassoni, 68, told police that due to his ALS diagnosis he has lost a lot of his upper body strength and he felt he wouldn’t be able to defend himself.

Tomassoni disclosed the ALS diagnosis earlier this year and said he would continue working.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fundraiser started for family of 4-year-old killed by fallen tree branch
DWI arrest
Blue Earth County continues to crack down on DWIs
A 4-year old girl dies from injuries sustained after a tree branch falls on the tent she was...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls girl dies following storm related injuries
The Cougars shine in impressive road win against top-ranked Kasson-Mantorville.
East edges Kasson-Mantorville on the road
Mankato Clinic has launches a Diabetes Care Center.
Mankato Clinic notifies patients of health data breach

Latest News

FILE — Minnesota reached 757 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 on Friday — the highest...
Minnesota virus hospitalizations reach highest mark of 2021
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
State highlights parents’ mask claims in effort to end order
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller gives his acceptance speech at the Iowa Democratic election...
Miller wants to extend run as Iowa AG beyond 40 years
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul