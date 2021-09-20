Multiple injuries reported after 7-vehicle crash on Interstate 35

WEBSTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Patrol reported multiple injuries after a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 Monday.

Authorities report that six passenger vehicles were stopped at a construction zone on southbound I-35 near milepost 73 when they were struck from behind by a Kenworth semi.

All the injuries were classified as non-life-threatening.

Those who were injured included:

26-year-old Brenda Martha Nieto Reyes of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;

2-year-old Milayah Dorantes Nieto of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;

10-year-old Ivan Zepeda of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;

4-year-old Jesus Carbajal Zepeda of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;

21-year-old Marco J. Dorantes of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;

12-year-old Yeimee Dorantes of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;

39-year-old Leticia Nieto of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;

37-year-old Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed of Apple Valley, who received treatment at Fairview Ridge Hospital;

51-year-old Zamzam Ibrahim Ahmed of Faribault, who received treatment at Fairview Ridge Hospital;

28-year-old Mark Thomas Nelson of Laramie, Wyoming, who received treatment at Northfield Hospital; and

15-year-old Makenna Jo Belling of Erie, North Dakota, who received treatment at Northfield Hospital.

20-year-old Ashlikay Maria Castillo of Owatonna was also involved in the crash, but did not seek treatment at a health care facility. The driver of the Kenworth semi was identified as 58-year-old Murray D. Wood of Manitoba, Canada, who was not injured in the crash.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Northfield Fire Department, New Market Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and New Market Police Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the crash site.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.