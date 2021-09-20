Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Multiple injuries reported after 7-vehicle crash on Interstate 35

FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol reported multiple injuries after a seven-vehicle crash on...
FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol reported multiple injuries after a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 Monday.(Josh Shanley | 911.photography - stock.adobe.co)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Patrol reported multiple injuries after a seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 Monday.

Authorities report that six passenger vehicles were stopped at a construction zone on southbound I-35 near milepost 73 when they were struck from behind by a Kenworth semi.

All the injuries were classified as non-life-threatening.

Those who were injured included:

  • 26-year-old Brenda Martha Nieto Reyes of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;
  • 2-year-old Milayah Dorantes Nieto of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;
  • 10-year-old Ivan Zepeda of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;
  • 4-year-old Jesus Carbajal Zepeda of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;
  • 21-year-old Marco J. Dorantes of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;
  • 12-year-old Yeimee Dorantes of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;
  • 39-year-old Leticia Nieto of Faribault, who received treatment at District One Hospital;
  • 37-year-old Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed of Apple Valley, who received treatment at Fairview Ridge Hospital;
  • 51-year-old Zamzam Ibrahim Ahmed of Faribault, who received treatment at Fairview Ridge Hospital;
  • 28-year-old Mark Thomas Nelson of Laramie, Wyoming, who received treatment at Northfield Hospital; and
  • 15-year-old Makenna Jo Belling of Erie, North Dakota, who received treatment at Northfield Hospital.

20-year-old Ashlikay Maria Castillo of Owatonna was also involved in the crash, but did not seek treatment at a health care facility. The driver of the Kenworth semi was identified as 58-year-old Murray D. Wood of Manitoba, Canada, who was not injured in the crash.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office, Northfield Fire Department, New Market Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and New Market Police Department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the crash site.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fundraiser started for family of 4-year-old killed by fallen tree branch
DWI arrest
Blue Earth County continues to crack down on DWIs
A 4-year old girl dies from injuries sustained after a tree branch falls on the tent she was...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls girl dies following storm related injuries
The Cougars shine in impressive road win against top-ranked Kasson-Mantorville.
East edges Kasson-Mantorville on the road
Officer Eduardo Matute safely caught a 1-month-old baby who was thrown from the second floor...
Officer catches baby thrown from 2nd floor balcony

Latest News

FILE — A Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife is accused of hitting him with a broom handle and...
Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife accused of assaulting him
Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife accused of assaulting him
Antoine Suggs and Darren McWright, also known as Darren Osborne, are in custody as suspects in...
Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul
Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul
New Ulm Municipal Band
New Ulm Anthem makes its debut