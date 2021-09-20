Your Photos
New Samuel Adams beer illegal in 15 states

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical...
The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical American beer.(Source: Samuel Adams, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(CNN) – Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited-edition beer that many won’t be able to buy, even if they can afford it.

It’s so potent that it will be illegal to sell in more than a dozen states.

The brewing company releases a new version of its Utopias brand every couple of years.

But this year, it won’t be sold in 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia.

The new brew will contain 28% alcohol by volume, more than five times the potency of a typical American beer.

The company says it’s only making around 13,000 bottles.

For those who will be able to buy it, the brew will cost $240 for a 25-ounce bottle, just under $10 an ounce.

It will be available for purchase on Oct.11.

