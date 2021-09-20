New Ulm Anthem makes its debut

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm Municipal Band debuted a special song Sunday at its final concert of the season.

The New Ulm Anthem is a newly-commissioned piece composed by town native Philip Biedenbender, whose mother penned the lyrics.

Around 400 people assembled in German Park for its grand reveal.

Band director Don Jirak said the group rehearsed the tune for months.

“One of our good friends of New Ulm and historian Dr. Anne Vogel decided she wanted to commission a song, or an anthem, to be dedicated to the City of New Ulm and to the New Ulm Municipal Band,” Jirak explained.

The show marked the end of the band’s 76th year. It has around 50 members ranging from 11 to 96 years old.

The New Ulm Anthem’s lyrics are “(New) Ulm, your beauty fills our hearts. We stand and sing to honor you, from Summit shining in the sun to rivers running clear and blue. With German name and heritage, our founders proud, brave and free poured out their souls in brick and stone to build the strong community. New Ulm, New Ulm God bless you now as long ago. New Ulm, New Ulm forever may we call you home. (Hail) Hermann fighter on the hill. Hail, Goosetown where the rivers flow. Hail, Turner Hall and the Glockenspiel. Hail, Flandrau, where the flowers grow. Ein Prosit to Oktoberfest, to polka dancing through the night, Ein Prosit to this fellowship now raise your glass Gemutlichkeit. New Ulm, New Ulm. God bless you now as long ago. New Ulm, New Ulm forever may we call you home.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.