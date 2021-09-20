Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school

Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was...
Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was weapons-related incident at the school with at least two victims.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a shooting at a high school.

Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.

Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was weapons-related incident at the school with at least two victims.

She did not have details about the severity of their injuries.

Police say students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts.

Video from the scene showed parents walking on the sidewalks and on their cell phones.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fundraiser started for family of 4-year-old killed by fallen tree branch
DWI arrest
Blue Earth County continues to crack down on DWIs
A 4-year old girl dies from injuries sustained after a tree branch falls on the tent she was...
UPDATE: Sioux Falls girl dies following storm related injuries
The Cougars shine in impressive road win against top-ranked Kasson-Mantorville.
East edges Kasson-Mantorville on the road
Mankato Clinic has launches a Diabetes Care Center.
Mankato Clinic notifies patients of health data breach

Latest News

FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Officers are at the scene of a shooting in Houston on Monday. An officer died and another was...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD