Aquatic center opens in New Ulm

Slides at New Ulm's newly renovated aquatic center
Slides at New Ulm's newly renovated aquatic center(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm aquatic center reopened its doors Tuesday after a seven-year improvement project.

Nestled in the New Um Recreation Center, the aquatic area features several attractions for people of all ages.

Visitors can relax in a Whirlpool hot tub or take a dip in a zero-depth swimming pool.

Others looking for a thrill can ride flume slides, jump from ziplines or try Minnesota’s first and only Ninja Cross System.

New men, women and gender neutral locker rooms have also been added.

“We started conceiving it conceptually in 2014, so this has been a long journey. This is our second go-around with our local half-a-percent sales tax that is funding this $15 million expansion and renovation of the Recreation Center,” said New Ulm Park and Recreation Department Director Thomas Schmitz,

In addition to aquatic facilities, the Recreation Center debuted improvements to its gymnastics and fitness areas.

Daily admission tickets and memberships are now available.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

