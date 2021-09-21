Crystal Valley hit by ransomware, systems go offline

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Crystal Valley announced Tuesday that it had been hit with a ransomware cyber-attack Sunday.

The attack infected the computer network systems at Crystal Valley and interrupted the daily operations of the company. Due to the breach, all systems of the Mankato-based cooperative have been shut down until they can be restored safely and securely.

“We are working diligently with our internal IT team along with multiple outside technology vendors to restore our data and return to full-service operation in a matter of days, especially now with fall harvest getting underway,” CEO Roger Kienholz said.

The farm supply and grain marketing cooperative serves over 2,500 farmers and livestock producers in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.