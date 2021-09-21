Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Crystal Valley hit by ransomware, systems go offline

FILE — Crystal Valley announced Tuesday that it had been hit with a ransomware cyber-attack...
FILE — Crystal Valley announced Tuesday that it had been hit with a ransomware cyber-attack Sunday.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Crystal Valley announced Tuesday that it had been hit with a ransomware cyber-attack Sunday.

The attack infected the computer network systems at Crystal Valley and interrupted the daily operations of the company. Due to the breach, all systems of the Mankato-based cooperative have been shut down until they can be restored safely and securely.

RELATED: Iowa farm cooperative hit by ransomware, systems go offline

“We are working diligently with our internal IT team along with multiple outside technology vendors to restore our data and return to full-service operation in a matter of days, especially now with fall harvest getting underway,” CEO Roger Kienholz said.

The farm supply and grain marketing cooperative serves over 2,500 farmers and livestock producers in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Peter School Board amends mask policy
St. Peter School Board amends mask policy
FILE — A man with a history of pretending to be a law enforcement officer was arrested in...
Minnesota man with history of imitating police busted again
FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol reported multiple injuries after a seven-vehicle crash on...
Multiple injuries reported after 7-vehicle crash on Interstate 35
FILE — A Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife is accused of hitting him with a broom handle and...
Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife accused of assaulting him
FILE — A ransomware attack by the BlackMatter gang forced New Cooperative, an association of...
Iowa farm cooperative hit by ransomware, systems go offline

Latest News

FILE — A ransomware attack by the BlackMatter gang forced New Cooperative, an association of...
Iowa farm cooperative hit by ransomware, systems go offline
Which is just one of many reasons why Minnesota Soybean says it needed to start the initiative...
Minnesota Soybean gives nonprofit timely donation
Minnesota Soybean gives nonprofit timely donation
Welder at Linder Enterprises
Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Minnesota, according to reports