The Docket: St. Peter Public Schools proposes new language in renewed SRO agreement

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Peter School Board’s school resource officer contract with the city is coming to an end.

Now, as it looks to renew it, it’s including new language that includes a description of responsibilities.

“I always think it’s good to have really clear expectations of what is expected from this program, and so defining those in our agreement really makes it clear to everyone what their role is in this school district,” said Superintendent Bill Gronseth.

“As an example, it really clarifies that school resource officers aren’t placed in school buildings to provide discipline,” said St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke. “So as an example, if you’re a teacher and I’m the school resource officer and we’re walking down the hallway and a kid runs by, and we know that kids aren’t supposed to run, it’s not the school resource officer’s job to say hey, stop running. That would be the teacher’s job or the principle’s job to do that, so there’s a difference between what legal issues are going on and what are disciplinary issues.”

The agreement needs to be approved by both the school board and the city, and once passed, it will last for two school years.

During their meeting Monday night, the St. Peter School Board tabled the SRO agreement for further discussion on financial language.

