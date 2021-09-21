Your Photos
Ex-probation officer convicted in real estate agent killing

FILE — A former probation officer has been found guilty for her role in the kidnapping and killing of a Minneapolis real estate agent.(Source: Raycom Media (custom credit) | Source: Raycom Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former probation officer has been found guilty for her role in the kidnapping and killing of a Minneapolis real estate agent.

Jurors in Hennepin County on Monday found 29-year-old Elsa Segura guilty of luring Monique Baugh to a bogus home showing in Maple Grove on Dec. 31, 2019, and aiding in the kidnapping and murder of the victim, who was found fatally shot in a Minneapolis alley.

Segura’s attorney, Amanda Montgomery, told jurors her client had no knowledge of a plot, and that the prosecution’s case was speculation.

According to investigators, two men convicted in the case were part of a scheme aimed at getting to Baugh’s boyfriend, who had a feud with a former business associate and drug dealer. Baugh’s boyfriend was shot and wounded during an altercation after Baugh was kidnapped.

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the kidnapping and murder of Baugh.

Segura was found guilty on one count each of aiding and abetting the crimes of premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree felony murder while committing kidnapping, the Star Tribune reported.

She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 9.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

