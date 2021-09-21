Your Photos
Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose.

J&J said in statement Tuesday that it ran two early studies in people previously given its vaccine and found that a second dose produced an increased antibody response in adults from age 18 to 55. The study’s results haven’t yet been peer-reviewed.

“A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine further increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of research and development at J&J.

The company is in talks with regulators including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and others regarding using booster doses of its vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

