Mankato West football team off to strong start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team is Class 5A’s number one ranked team early on in the season.

This past Friday, the Scarlets took care of business against Owatonna, pitching a second shut-out in three games.

After going undefeated in 2020, West is on a mission this year to make a deep run this postseason.

“I feel like last year we got robbed of our season after COVID. We know that we could have made it to state, won state. Us being number one right now is not going to slow us down at all,” said Mekhi Collins, Mankato West senior wide receiver/defensive back.

The Scarlets dominance comes from a complete effort in all three phases of the game.

Right now the team is averaging close to 50 points per game, and the defense’s ability to get off the field quickly allows this potent offense to put up big numbers.

“We’ve been extremely impressed with some of the guys that we didn’t know, the unknowns. We’re happy to see those guys mesh in and just working as a team to get better. We’re happy with how we started. We feel we have a long ways to go to reach our goal of what we want to get to, but the foundation is there, and we’re really starting to move toward where we want to be,” said JJ Helget, Mankato West head coach.

The big wins allow head coach JJ Helget to keep players fresh by pulling the starters in the second half and sometimes sooner.

“Sometimes you look at it as an advantage or disadvantage. In the end we want these guys to play as much as possible. They don’t get better, they don’t make mistakes if they’re not playing and we can’t correct mistakes if they’re not making them. Early in the season is when you want them to make those mistakes, and you’ll want to coach them up and fix them and your hope is that you still win those games,” said Helget.

There’s five games to go until postseason play kicks-off with plenty that can change between now and then.

“You want to go into those playoffs and be battle tested. You want to be healthy and that helps in playing those minimal quarters, but in the end we want to be challenged so we’re getting better as well,” said Helget.

The Scarlets next test comes against Rochester Century this Friday.

The Panthers are still looking for their first win of the year.

