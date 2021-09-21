Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mayo weighs in on prevention, screenings ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As we close out September, Mayo Clinic Health System is getting a head start on sharing what you need to know to stay healthy.

More than one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Luckily, there are ways for women to know more about their risk of getting the disease based on family and past medical history.

Though hereditary factors can’t be changed, doctors say women can lower their risk by making lifestyle changes like eating well and staying active.

Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a Family Medicine Physician at Mayo Clinic Health System, recommends talking with your doctor about what steps you can take. She said, “Just like a lot of things in medicine, we know each individual is different and has different risk factors. Your provider can really help you walk through what your risk is and what you can help do to minimize that.”

Early detection increases the odds of surviving breast cancer. Dr. Johnson said being vigilant about annual checkups is key, and 3D imaging is now available to give more accurate screenings.

“While that machine is taking images, they’re doing the traditional 2D, or flat mammogram, but it’s also obtaining 3D images which really allows our radiology team to look more closely. They can often detect breast cancers early, especially in dense breasts. The other thing that we’re finding is this really helps reduce the amount of callbacks, which we know creates a lot of anxiety for patients,” Dr. Johnson explained.

Patients can schedule mammogram appointments through Mayo Clinic Health System’s Patient Online Services.

Tune in to KEYC Tuesdays for more on Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Peter School Board amends mask policy
St. Peter School Board amends mask policy
FILE — A man with a history of pretending to be a law enforcement officer was arrested in...
Minnesota man with history of imitating police busted again
FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol reported multiple injuries after a seven-vehicle crash on...
Multiple injuries reported after 7-vehicle crash on Interstate 35
FILE — A Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife is accused of hitting him with a broom handle and...
Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife accused of assaulting him
FILE — A ransomware attack by the BlackMatter gang forced New Cooperative, an association of...
Iowa farm cooperative hit by ransomware, systems go offline

Latest News

St. Peter School Board amends mask policy
St. Peter School Board amends mask policy
Dona Olsen donates blood at Windom Area Health.
Windom Area Health blood drive helps regional hospitals during blood shortage
Windom first responders donate blood at Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive
Windom first responders donate blood at Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive
A total of $64.2 million is available in grants for Minnesotan owned and operated businesses...
Main Street COVID Relief Grants now being accepted