Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

A cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is shown with a Happy Meal box on Sept. 20, 2021....
A cardboard McDonald’s Happy Meal toy is shown with a Happy Meal box on Sept. 20, 2021. McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025. The burger giant said Tuesday, Sept. 21, that it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.(AP Photo/Dee-Ann Durbin)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.

McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A man with a history of pretending to be a law enforcement officer was arrested in...
Minnesota man with history of imitating police busted again
FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol reported multiple injuries after a seven-vehicle crash on...
Multiple injuries reported after 7-vehicle crash on Interstate 35
FILE — A Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife is accused of hitting him with a broom handle and...
Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife accused of assaulting him
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Officer Eduardo Matute safely caught a 1-month-old baby who was thrown from the second floor...
Officer catches baby thrown from 2nd floor balcony

Latest News

Windom Area Health blood drive helps regional hospitals during blood shortage
Windom Area Health blood drive helps regional hospitals during blood shortage
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly...
Biden declares world at ‘inflection point’ amid crises
FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the...
Olympic gold medal swimmer hospitalized for COVID-19
The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Crisis grows at US-Mexico border