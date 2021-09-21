Minnesota Soybean gives nonprofit timely donation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Soybean oil is used in a variety of ways from food, fueling your car or even bringing color to your crayons.

Now, Minnesota Soybean and Goodyear Tires are turning it into a way to get from point A to point B safely by putting soybean oil in sustainable tires.

It’s proving to be of great use in the Minnesota winters.

“About the performance part of it, particularly in cold and wet weather. Actually to an event where one of the Goodyear folks did a demonstration where they actually chilled some tire tread and when they took the petroleum based stuff out it was hard. When they had the soy based stuff it was flexible,” Minnesota Soybean Senior Director of Product Development & Commercialization Mike Youngerberg explained.

Which is just one of many reasons why Minnesota Soybean says it needed to start the initiative ‘Building a Bridge’.

They donate soy-based tires to organizations to help those in need.

“Combination of donating to another nonprofit that is really out there trying to help youth like Bridge for Youth,” Youngerberg said.

They are based in Minneapolis and they help minors and young adults who are facing homelessness throughout Minnesota.

The donation came at the right time for the nonprofit, the tires went straight on their brand new Mobile Youth Outreach Center.

“More importantly it’s connections so there is staff, outreach staff and volunteers on the bus. They engage with youth literally rolling around the Twin Cities. In places and spaces that youth feel safe,” Bridge for Youth Senior Director of Strategy & Partnerships, Christina Woodlee said.

“It’s awesome, it’s just a greater reflection of the support of the community. It is a beautiful surprise and beautiful gift,” Woodlee states.

On the road with soy-based tires means keeping soy products, non-profits, and those in need rolling in the right direction.

