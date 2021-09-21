North Mankato police investigating possible drug overdose death

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in North Mankato.

North Mankato Police says emergency crews responded to a report of a “possible overdose” Monday night around 10:45.

Officers found the body of the man at an apartment building on Allen Ave.

Authorities say an autopsy is pending and foul play is not suspected at this time.

An investigation is ongoing with North Mankato Police and the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

