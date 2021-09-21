Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. Peter School Board amends mask policy

St. Peter School Board amends mask policy
St. Peter School Board amends mask policy(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Public Schools voted to amend their mask policy during Monday night’s school board meeting.

The district voted to recommend masks for ninth through 12th grades and require masks for kindergarten through eighth grades.

This is a change from previously requiring masks for all of grades k-12. The amendment goes into effect Tuesday.

“Last month the board made a decision that we would have universal masking from kindergarten through grade 12. When we made that decision we said that we are going to revisit that data for our Sept. 20 meeting. One of the reasons was school was just starting,” said Superintendent Bill Gronseth.

The motion passed by a vote of four to two.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol reported multiple injuries after a seven-vehicle crash on...
Multiple injuries reported after 7-vehicle crash on Interstate 35
FILE — A man with a history of pretending to be a law enforcement officer was arrested in...
Minnesota man with history of imitating police busted again
FILE — A Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife is accused of hitting him with a broom handle and...
Minnesota state lawmaker’s wife accused of assaulting him
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Officer Eduardo Matute safely caught a 1-month-old baby who was thrown from the second floor...
Officer catches baby thrown from 2nd floor balcony

Latest News

Windom Area Health blood drive helps regional hospitals during blood shortage
Windom Area Health blood drive helps regional hospitals during blood shortage
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
The Docket: St. Peter Public Schools proposes new language in renewed SRO agreement
Dona Olsen donates blood at Windom Area Health.
Windom Area Health blood drive helps regional hospitals during blood shortage
Windom first responders donate blood at Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive
Windom first responders donate blood at Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive