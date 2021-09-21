St. Peter School Board amends mask policy

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Public Schools voted to amend their mask policy during Monday night’s school board meeting.

The district voted to recommend masks for ninth through 12th grades and require masks for kindergarten through eighth grades.

This is a change from previously requiring masks for all of grades k-12. The amendment goes into effect Tuesday.

“Last month the board made a decision that we would have universal masking from kindergarten through grade 12. When we made that decision we said that we are going to revisit that data for our Sept. 20 meeting. One of the reasons was school was just starting,” said Superintendent Bill Gronseth.

The motion passed by a vote of four to two.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.