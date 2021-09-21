Your Photos
Three Minnesota teens beaten with gun at Sioux Falls bar

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Three teenagers from Minnesota were beaten with a gun at a bar in Sioux Falls, which caused severe head injuries to one of the victims, police said.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said the assaults took place Sunday about 1 a.m. at an unnamed bar where two boys and a girl were threatened with a gun after an altercation with two men.

The three were then beaten with the gun, Clemens said. The teens were transported to the hospital with injuries. The youngest teen, a 15-year-old boy, suffered serve head injuries that required staples.

The other victims include a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl. Their hometowns were not released.

Clemens said police are not sure how the three underage teens got into the bar.

The two suspects were not found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

