Lifelong desire for learning drives Golden Apple winner

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new school year is underway and it’s time to begin honoring area educators with our Golden Apple Award.

Our first recipient of the new year is a teacher at Bridges Community School in North Mankato.

“I just feel so fortunate that I get to get up every day and come be with the kids and my co-workers and it’s just a great place to be,” said Teri Townsend, 4th Grade Teacher at Bridges Community School.

Teri Townsend has been teaching at Bridges Community School for 15 years and has been a classroom teacher for 18 years. She says her favorite part of being a teacher is being a part of the life long learning process that started at a young age.

“I remember being younger and lining my sister up and telling her you’re going to learn to read, so playing school with my sister and the other neighborhood kids but really at the end of the day, it’s about the curiosity that kids have and wanting kids to be life long readers, enjoying learning, being curious about the world around them and then of course helping to facilitate that with them,” said Townsend.

Classroom parents and colleagues of Mrs. Townsend say she’s always willing to go the extra mile to help students both inside and outside the classroom.

“No matter what she’s doing and she’s always doing amazing things for students, I see it everyday when I’m in her classroom, she’s always looking to do more as our best teachers are, so she’s always looking for what else can she be doing, how else can she be supporting students, and going above and beyond those expectations every single day,” said Michelle Kruize, Principal at Bridges Community School.

“Just the fact that someone took the time to think of me and nominate me just really humbles me and I appreciate that validation but at the end of the day, it is all about the kids and relationships whether its with their parents, with their families, with the kids, we really do work hard here at Bridges making those connections, just like any good teacher does,” said Townsend.

Congratulations Teri Townsend, our first Golden Apple Award Winner of the 2021-2022 school year.

