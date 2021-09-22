Officials: Deputy used SUV to hit suspect who shot at cops

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (AP) — A Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy used an SUV to hit a male suspect on Wednesday after he began shooting at officers who were investigating a domestic assault in Mounds View, authorities said.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies and Mounds View police officers were investigating a felony domestic assault that involved a gun being fired at an AmericInn by Wyndham.

Authorities made sure the female victim was safe and got the suspect’s description, the sheriff’s office said. When officers found him, he “raised a handgun and fired at the approaching squads ... narrowly missing both officers,” the sheriff’s office said. The Mounds View squad car was hit above the driver’s side windshield and a Ramsey County squad was hit below the driver’s side windshield.

“Fearing for his life and the life of others, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputy who was fired upon used his vehicle to stop the threat,” the sheriff’s office said.

After the suspect, who is white, was hit, authorities provided first aid and called an ambulance. He was taken to a Minneapolis hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The sheriff’s office said a cocked handgun was found at the scene. Authorities are investigating the alleged domestic assault and the alleged attempted homicides of police officers.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which was at the scene, will investigate the deputy’s use of force. The sheriff’s office said there is video of the incident, but it is not yet being released.

