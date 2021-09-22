State Street Theater conducting casting call for upcoming performances

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The State Street Theater Co. is issuing a call for auditions for its upcoming performances of “The Velveteen Rabbit: A Christmas Musical.”

Roles are available to children 8 years and older and for adults. Performances are scheduled for Nov. 26-28.

Anyone interested in auditioning should be prepared to sing “Jingle Bells” and do a cold read of the script.

Auditions will take place from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, and from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at State Street Theater, located at 1 North State Street in New Ulm.

Attendees are directed to enter from the back of the building, taking the parking lot entrance closest to Center and Washington Streets and entering Door 7, the stage door entrance.

Anyone interested in auditioning but is unable to attend the auditions on Sunday and Monday should leave a message at (507) 359-9990 to make other arrangements.

