Upward Bound sponsoring Red Cross blood drive at Minnesota State Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Upward Bound at Minnesota State University, Mankato will be sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive early next week.

The blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in Minnesota State Mankato’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

Attendees are encouraged to complete a RapidPass online health history questionnaire to help speed up the donation process. To get started, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

To make an appointment or learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (507) 389-1212, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

