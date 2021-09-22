Your Photos
Volunteers needed for VINE’s Rake the Town event in Blue Earth, Nicollet counties

FILE — VINE Faith in Action is looking for volunteers for its annual Rake the Town event in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.(KEYC News 12 (custom credit) | KEYC News 12)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action is looking for volunteers for its annual Rake the Town event in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.

This year’s two-week event will run from Oct. 23 through Nov. 7, which is different than the one-day event in years past.

This format, which VINE adopted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allows VINE to safely hold the event that usually involved hundreds of volunteers, in addition to allowing more flexibility with schedules and the ability to adjust due to weather conditions.

VINE already has a long list of older homeowners in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties requesting help with their leaf raking, and more volunteers are needed to assist.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Rake the Town can sign up online by visiting www.vinevolunteers.com. Volunteers can choose their preferred day, time and location to rake. VINE will provide rakes and supplies needed, along with the addresses of the homes.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

