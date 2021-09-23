Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Eating more dairy fat linked to lower heart disease, study says

FILE PHOTO - An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than...
FILE PHOTO - An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than 4,000 60-year-olds in Sweden.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests people with a higher consumption of dairy fat have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

An international team of scientists studied the dairy fat consumption of more than 4,000 60-year-olds in Sweden.

They measured blood levels of a particular fatty acid that’s mostly found in dairy foods.

Experts then followed them for an average of 16 years.

Researchers found those with high levels of the fatty acid - indicating a high intake of dairy fats - had the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease.

And they had no increased risk of death from all causes.

The team then confirmed the findings in other populations, after combining the results with 17 other studies involving nearly 43,000 people from the U.S., Denmark and the UK.

The study did not identify what type of dairy products the subjects consumed.

The study was published in the journal PLOS Medicine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a report of a semi on fire Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in North...
Crews respond to semi fire near Highways 14, 169 in North Mankato
FILE — Crystal Valley announced Tuesday that it had been hit with a ransomware cyber-attack...
Crystal Valley hit by ransomware, systems go offline
Ralph, 104, and Dorothy Kohler, 103, celebrated 86 years of marital bliss Sept. 16. They are...
America’s longest living married couple celebrates 86th anniversary
Slides at New Ulm's newly renovated aquatic center
Aquatic center opens in New Ulm
FILE — Three teenagers from Minnesota were beaten with a gun at a bar in Sioux Falls, which...
Three Minnesota teens beaten with gun at Sioux Falls bar

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Daniel Craig attends the opening night of the...
Commander Craig: 007 star made honorary Royal Navy officer
U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross...
US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions
Artist Kerry James Marshall, who has been selected to design a replacement of former...
Washington National Cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
Boppy Company recalls over 3 million loungers after several infant deaths