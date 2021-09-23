Your Photos
Longtime KEYC engineer Dave Hooge passes away

Longtime KEYC engineer Dave Hooge has passed away.
Longtime KEYC engineer Dave Hooge has passed away.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A longtime member of the KEYC family has passed away.

He was hired in 1958, even before the station was built and eventually became chief engineer, often sharing stories of the early days of broadcasting and tower repairs.

Dave Hooge served the station until his retirement from full-time work in 1999.

Dave stayed on in a part-time role, helping with projects and offering guidance to the engineering staff.

Our thoughts are with his wife Alice and their four children.

Thank you Dave for your years of service to KEYC-TV.

