Mankato in-city archery deer hunting season aims to control deer population

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s in-city archery deer hunting season is underway.

The city’s archery hunt kicked off Saturday, Sept.18, and runs through the end of the state’s archery season on Dec. 31.

The city deer hunt has been in place since 2003. Officials say a survey conducted last year shows deer population in check with previous years with about 80 deer counted.

“The purpose of the hunt is to control the city’s deer population as recommended by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, safety concerns, and to reduce deer-vehicle collisions is a big purpose here,” said Mankato Nature Resource Specialist Justin Lundborg.

Hunts are approved at Rasmussen Woods as well as approved public and private properties.

For more information on approved hunting locations call 3-1-1 or check the city of Mankato’s deer hunting page.

