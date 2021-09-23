North Mankato lifts enforced water conservation measures

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato announced Thursday it has lifted the enforced water conservation measures effective immediately.

The city, via the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, says the decision was made as the state lifted the drought warning phase for the area.

The City is still encouraging residents to follow an even/odd watering and irrigation plan to continue water conservation habits.

The following procedures are still recommended by the City:

Residents in Lower North Mankato are encouraged to water lawns on even days.

Residents in Upper North Mankato are encouraged to water lawns on odd days.

Do not irrigate lawns between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation.

Let lawns grow longer.

Check and repair any leaks in irrigation lines, water softeners, water heaters, toilets, etc.

Run full loads of laundry whenever possible.

Run dishwashers only when full.

The City of North Mankato will notify residents should the drought warning phase resume.

