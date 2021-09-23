Prep Athlete: St. Peter’s Vinny Guappone

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -St. Peter Saints running back Vinny Guappone starred in a week three win for the Saints over Worthington with 215 rushing yards and two total touchdowns making the senior our Prep Athlete of the Week.

”Pretty much everything was working. The o-line was doing their thing which made whatever I had to do pretty easy,” said Guappone.

It’s all coming together for senior running back Vinny Guappone.

The playmaker is all over the field for the Saints and tough to bring down.

“He’s running very well, great balance. He’s one of those kids that’s spent a lot of time in the weight room. He’s just a physically strong kid. He’s a three sport athlete, and I think that helps with his agility. He’s playing well, and we hope that can continue,” said Brian Odland, St. Peter head coach.

Guappone’s success out of the backfield comes from all the physical ability paired with experience.

“I think the patience this year, and the vision. Pair that with speed and all the other stuff. It’s hard to stop sometimes,” said Guappone.

The running back is also a threat in the passing game with the versatility to line up at different positions offensively.

“We had him in a slot for part of last season because he is such a good receiver. This year, everything is going through him as far as game-planning and what we have to do to get him the ball. That, and we’ve had some maturity up front, and it’s paying off.”

Guappone is a quiet leader that lets his play and work ethic do the talking.

“He will hold the others accountable if they’re not doing what they need to. That’s how that whole senior group is. They’re doing a great job, and he’s one of them,” said Odland.

The senior’s playmaking ability is why Vinny Guappone is our KEYC News Now Prep Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.