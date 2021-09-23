Your Photos
Previewing the Mankato Bridal Show

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Bridal Show is back at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center this Sunday.

Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie spoke with one of the vendors that helps brides make an important decision leading up to the big day.

The Mankato Bridal Show takes place from 11 am to 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, but you are asked to register in advance if you plan on attending.

Mankato Bridal Show Registration

