Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Red Lake Nation: People coming for work should be vaccinated

Update on the Coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota
Update on the Coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota(KEYC News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) - The Red Lake Nation in northern Minnesota is requiring all people who come to the reservation for work or other business purposes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show weekly test results.

The Red Lake Tribal Council says the mandate does not apply to pregnant women, people with documented medical conditions, children under 12 and those with certain religious beliefs or practices. The resolution that passed on a 9-0 vote. Exceptions will not be approved for philosophical, political of scientific views.

The tribe says those not following the vaccination mandate are required to be tested on a weekly basis and provide documentation showing the results.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters responded to a report of a semi on fire Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in North...
Crews respond to semi fire near Highways 14, 169 in North Mankato
FILE — Crystal Valley announced Tuesday that it had been hit with a ransomware cyber-attack...
Crystal Valley hit by ransomware, systems go offline
Ralph, 104, and Dorothy Kohler, 103, celebrated 86 years of marital bliss Sept. 16. They are...
America’s longest living married couple celebrates 86th anniversary
Slides at New Ulm's newly renovated aquatic center
Aquatic center opens in New Ulm
FILE — Three teenagers from Minnesota were beaten with a gun at a bar in Sioux Falls, which...
Three Minnesota teens beaten with gun at Sioux Falls bar

Latest News

Two area hospitals return to strict visitor restrictions, citing a recent surge in COVID-19...
Two area hospitals bring back visitor restrictions due to COVID
The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
FILE — Upward Bound at Minnesota State University, Mankato will be sponsoring a Red Cross Blood...
Upward Bound sponsoring Red Cross blood drive at Minnesota State Mankato