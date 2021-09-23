Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

FOR SALE: ‘The Conjuring’ house is listed at $1.2M

FILE - Cast of 'The Conjuring' seen at New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring' Premiere, on Monday,...
FILE - Cast of 'The Conjuring' seen at New Line Cinema's 'The Conjuring' Premiere, on Monday, July 15, 2013, in Los Angeles.(Eric Charbonneau | Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (Gray News) – The iconic home used as the setting of “The Conjuring” is up for sale.

The horror film was based on supposed accounts taken from this 14-room, 3,109-square-foot farmhouse in Rhode Island.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was built in 1836 and is listed for $1.2 million.

The home’s listing says the current caretakers have “reported countless happenings in the house.”

The property has inspired many books and movies but was made most famous by the 2013 horror blockbuster “The Conjuring.”

The film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren, who are said to have investigated paranormal activities at the isolated home during the 1970s.

The movie wasn’t actually filmed at the house, but at a replica built in southeastern North Carolina that ultimately suffered flood damage during Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

The property located in Currie, North Carolina, was only used for exterior shots.

Indoor scenes from the movie were shot on a sound stage at EUE/Screen Gems Studios for the sake of convenience.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Firefighters responded to a report of a semi on fire Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in North...
Crews respond to semi fire near Highways 14, 169 in North Mankato
FILE — Crystal Valley announced Tuesday that it had been hit with a ransomware cyber-attack...
Crystal Valley hit by ransomware, systems go offline
Ralph, 104, and Dorothy Kohler, 103, celebrated 86 years of marital bliss Sept. 16. They are...
America’s longest living married couple celebrates 86th anniversary
Slides at New Ulm's newly renovated aquatic center
Aquatic center opens in New Ulm

Latest News

Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
LIVE: 1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
This undated image provided by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office of public...
Ancient clay tablet looted from museum and sold to Hobby Lobby going back to Iraq
Migrants cross the Rio Grande river to Del Rio, Texas, from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, early...
Migrant camp on Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up; Border Patrol stops using agents on horseback
FILE - Roger Michell poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'The Duke' during...
‘Notting Hill,’ ‘The Duke’ director Roger Michell dies at 65
Iowa men's wrestling head coach Tom Brands speaks during a news conference announcing an NCAA...
Iowa becomes first Power 5 school to add women’s wrestling