St. Peter officials warn of phone scam

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Saint Peter is warning residents to not fall victim to scam calls which have become more prevalent.

Over the phone, the scammer is pretending to be from Xcel Energy, stating that the victim has unpaid utility bills that must be paid immediately.

Don't be a scam victim. An old, but apparently effective, scam is back to torment utility customers. The caller,...

Posted by City of Saint Peter, Minnesota on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Generally, the scammer would threaten the victim with potential jail time or their power being shut off. The threats are of course completely fake because utility users do not receive electricity from Xcel, but from the City of St. Peter.

City officials stress that they will never contact residents over the phone over utility payments and to hang up immediately and call the police.

