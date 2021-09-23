Throwback Thursday: The Mankato Normal School

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For this Throwback Thursday, as schools get back in session, our morning show producer Michael McShane went to the Blue Earth County Historical Society where Archives Manager Heather Harren tells us about one of the very first schools in the city.

The Mankato Normal School was Mankato’s first college, situated here on 5th St. here in Mankato. The Mankato Normal School started in 1868, they had locations around town while they made a permanent home. And then in the fall of 1870, they opening this building here in town. So this was at the top of Jackson St. and 5th St. What currently sits in this location is Old Main Village so this building itself stood from 1870 to 1922, they added wings onto the building and then in 1922 they had a fire which completely gutted the building. It took them two years to rebuild what was then called Old Main and is then turned into Old Main Village, the senior living housing here in Mankato.

So a normal school was used to teach teachers, so essentially anyone that was going to a normal school was learning how to be a teacher. First it was a one year program, turned into a two year program, eventually became a four year program. This is now Minnesota State University - Mankato so the school has a long tie here in the community.

So if you look at the outside of the building now, because it was the main hub for the school for the longest time, those little features are still there. So if you look at the front of the building off of Front St., kind of where it U’s in, up the building there you’ll see two gargoyles carved into the building. You’ve got the dunce and the scholar which is very, very indicative of an educational building.

As more people started to go to school they wanted teachers in the one-room school houses to have that educational background. so that’s where so that’s where it got on that yes you needed to go get a teacher’s degree from a normal school. So the one here in Mankato, it’s actually the second in the state of Minnesota, so very early on with education being a very important bit here in Mankato’s history.

What’s really great, we do programs as a historical society there, they have pictures of it when it was a normal school and the teacher’s college and just Mankato State College and state university. So they’ve got these pictures lining the history there and a lot of the residents that live there have lived in Mankato for years so they recall it as Old Main where they would go for their Geography class or where the Administration building was or the library.

