Two area hospitals bring back visitor restrictions due to COVID

Two area hospitals return to strict visitor restrictions, citing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (FILE PHOTO)
By Michael McShane
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Two area hospitals return to strict visitor restrictions, citing a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions were put back in place Tuesday at CentraCare and Carris Health Hospitals in Redwood Falls. Until further notice, only one healthy visitor will be allowed per patient. The visitor must be the same person each visit during the duration of the patient’s hospital stay.

Patients who are minors and those in hospice care can have up to two healthy adult visitors. There are some exceptions and separate guidance for certain patient groups. These would have to be discussed with the care team.

