10 million drought relief announced for Minnesota farmers, producers

ST. PAUL, MN (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz and MN Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson announced on Friday morning that MN farmers and livestock producers can expect a $10 million drought relief package to combat challenges that they faced by the severe drought conditions during the 2021 growing season.

The proposal includes $5 million in rapid response grants to cover eligible costs for farmers and producers, including water handling equipment such as water tanks, pipeline, and water wagons, water hauling, wells, and irrigation equipment.

The funding proposal also includes $5 million for zero-interest loans available immediately for Minnesota farmers whose operations are suffering from lack of rain, administered through the Rural Finance Authority’s Disaster Recovery Loan Program. The program can be used to help cover lost revenue or expenses not covered by insurance.

More details on the drought relief package will be announced soon.

“Historic drought conditions have created extreme stress and financial hardship for our farmers and livestock producers during an already difficult time for the agricultural industry. As governor, and as someone who grew up on a family farm, I stand with our farmers. This funding will provide much-needed relief to Minnesota’s agricultural community and help ensure our farmers can keep feeding Minnesota and the world.”

“Thanks to the Governor’s drought relief package, Minnesota’s livestock and specialty crop farmers will have an opportunity to recoup some of their losses. I encourage farmers and producers to apply for these grants and loans while they’re available.”

Per a press release, Governor Walz and Commissioner Peterson visited a farm in Dakota County where they met with representatives from the MN Farmers Union, MN Farm Bureau, the MN State Cattleman’s Association and the Hmong American Farmers Association.

