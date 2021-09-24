Fall weather records, Mankato, MN

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Meteorological fall began on September 1st and goes until the last day of November. Since we have already started collecting fall meteorological data I figured I would share some of our fall records. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their fall temperature and precipitation outlook in the middle of August and called for above average temperatures and near equal chances at being above or below average in precipitation across the state of Minnesota. With only 24 days of data, so far Mankato, MN has been above average in temperature and below average in precipitation. The month to date average is 63.1º and currently Mankato has an average temperature of 65º, as of Sept. 24th, 2021. The month to date average precipitation is around 2.65″ and Mankato is currently only recorded 0.73″.

As for fall records, Mankato’s warmest fall occurred in 1963 when the average temperature was 54.9º. During this time, there were 19 days above 90º from September 1st to October 23rd. That year our first snowfall did not occur until early December, according to data. Mankato’s coldest fall occurred in 1991 when the average temperature was 43.3º. Minnesotans know 1991 all to well for the famous Halloween Blizzard where parts of Minnesota saw over 2 feet of snow.

Fall records for Mankato, MN (KEYC Weather)

As for precipitation, Mankato’s wettest fall was 14.12″ in 1970. During this fall, Mankato had multiple days with over 1.5″ of rain and picked up 5″ of snow in the Month of November. The snowiest fall was, of course in 1991, the year of the Halloween blizzard, Mankato picked up 33.1″ of snow during the months of October and November.

Precipitation fall records for Mankato, MN. (KEYC Weather)

