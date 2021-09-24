Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

‘Goodbye Kisses’ give dogs a special treat before euthanasia

Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to...
Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.”(Smiths Station Animal Hospital // Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (Gray News) – Some dogs are getting a taste of Heaven on Earth before crossing the rainbow bridge.

The Smiths Station Animal Hospital has a jar filled with Hershey Kisses that reads, “Goodbye Kisses.”

Employees say the treats are reserved for euthanasia appointments “because no dog should go to Heaven without tasting chocolate.”

“It’s just a chance for us to have a special one-on-one moment with the patients that we have become so close to and their owners,” hospital manager Jennifer Williams said.

The animal hospital is located in a small community, but the outpouring of support is coming from all over the nation.

A picture of the “Goodbye Kisses” posted on Facebook has been shared over 113,000 times with more than 12,000 comments.

“People have commented from all over the world about their pets and the ones that they have lost,” Williams explained. “And other people responding to those and just showing so much kindness, love and sympathy towards those individuals has been a blessing.”

The animal hospital has done special things for its euthanasia appointments for years. Ranging from chocolate to cheeseburgers, the treats are a special personal moment with each client and their pet.

Smiths Station Animal Hospital is a full-service companion animal veterinary hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Two area hospitals return to strict visitor restrictions, citing a recent surge in COVID-19...
Two area hospitals bring back visitor restrictions due to COVID
Nikki Battle says a high school teacher cut her 17-year-old son Jonathan Battle-Hayum’s hair,...
Teacher gave haircut to student with autism without permission, mom says
FILE — The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl whose emaciated body was found...
Minnesota couple get 40 years in starved daughter’s death
Firefighters responded to a report of a semi on fire Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in North...
Crews respond to semi fire near Highways 14, 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner
Police: Tenn. Kroger mass shooter worked for third-party vendor at store, motive still unclear
Sen. Chuck Grassley says Americans are hurting from high drug prices in a hearing with Pharma...
Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley seeking reelection for 8th term
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Pick of the Litter: Potato
Pick of the Litter: Potato