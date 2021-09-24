Your Photos
Inside Look: Mankato Figure Skating Club

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’re looking to try out figure skating or brush up on your skills, Mankato Figure Skating Club has the perfect opportunity for you at no cost.

Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie got a preview of what a typical lesson is like.

The Mankato Figure Skating Club’s Basic Skills Program takes place this Sunday from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

No experience is necessary and it is free to take part. You can find registration information by clicking here.



