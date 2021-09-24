Your Photos
Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley seeking reelection for 8th term

Sen. Chuck Grassley says Americans are hurting from high drug prices in a hearing with Pharma...
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley says he will seek an eighth term in 2022.

The 88-year-old announced his reelection plans early Friday on Twitter and said there is “a lot more to do, for Iowa.” Grassley has been in the Senate for 40 years and is the longest-serving Republican senator.

The announcement was welcomed by Republicans and gives them more confidence in holding the seat as they fight to overtake Democrats’ one-vote margin in the Senate.

Grassley waited much longer than usual to announce his reelection plans so he could weigh the obvious factor of his advanced age.

Should he win reelection, Grassley would be 95 at the end of his term.

