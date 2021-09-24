Madison Lake Police ask for help identifying graffiti vandal

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Madison Lake authorities are asking the public for information after satanic graffiti is discovered at city hall.

The city’s police department says vandals tagged the building sometime between 10:45 p.m. and midnight Thursday night.

Authorities say it’s not the first time this has happened.

The city’s police department says vandals tagged the building sometime between 10:45 p.m. and midnight Thursday night. (City of Madison Lake)

If you have any information, contact the Madison Lake Police Department at 507-243-4366.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.