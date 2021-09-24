Mankato Clinic Urgent Care sees record-breaking patient volume

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic Urgent Care is seeing more patients than ever before.

On average, around 115 are seen each day at its Main Street location. But now, that number has more than doubled due to rising COVID-19 case counts in Nicollet, Blue Earth and surrounding counties.

The clinic saw 265 patients Monday— the most it’s ever had in its 12-hour workday. Providers say the high volumes are hard to keep up with, and there’s no sign of it slowing down any time soon.

Physician Assistant Elizabeth Evers mentioned, “We strive to have six [providers] working at a time during this surge, but we get sick too, so we have been short a little bit. Everybody’s seeing maybe 40 almost 50 patients a day. It can be a lot.”

High demand has depleted the clinic’s supply of rapid COVID-19 tests. Now, patients must wait up to three days for results. Those looking to get tested might want to consider alternate sites like the Mankato Armory.

”If they don’t feel like they are sick enough that they need to see a healthcare provider, then I would strongly recommend that. We are more than happy to see them here, too. But, if they’re more mild symptoms or they’re just needing a test and they don’t need a clinician or a provider, then that is a great option for them,” Evers explained.

Urgent Care hopes to alleviate traffic by directing patients with non-respiratory illnesses to their primary doctors. It also encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu to slow the spread this season.

