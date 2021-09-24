Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota to administer COVID-19 boosters to those eligible

Nearly 3,000 new cases were reported Friday, and 27 new deaths were reported.
Nearly 3,000 new cases were reported Friday, and 27 new deaths were reported.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - COVID-19 booster shots are being made available to Minnesotans who are eligible to receive them under the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Minnesotans who got the Pfizer vaccine can get a booster shot at least six months after their initial series if they fall into certain categories, including those 65 and older and others with underlying medical conditions.

Numbers released Friday show the state is still in the grips of COVID-19. Nearly 3,000 new cases were reported Friday, and 27 new deaths were reported.

A total of 8,076 Minnesotans have died of the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Two area hospitals return to strict visitor restrictions, citing a recent surge in COVID-19...
Two area hospitals bring back visitor restrictions due to COVID
Nikki Battle says a high school teacher cut her 17-year-old son Jonathan Battle-Hayum’s hair,...
Teacher gave haircut to student with autism without permission, mom says
FILE — The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl whose emaciated body was found...
Minnesota couple get 40 years in starved daughter’s death
Firefighters responded to a report of a semi on fire Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in North...
Crews respond to semi fire near Highways 14, 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

A pharmacy sign is pictured inside Hy-Vee Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Hy-Vee offers Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to those eligible
This is a photo of a scale, to measure a person's weight, and a measuring tape. (Source:...
CDC reports obesity numbers on the rise
CDC reports obesity numbers on the rise
FILE — Upward Bound at Minnesota State University, Mankato will be sponsoring a Red Cross Blood...
Upward Bound sponsoring Red Cross blood drive at Minnesota State Mankato