Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota couple get 40 years in starved daughter’s death

FILE — The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl whose emaciated body was found...
FILE — The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl whose emaciated body was found in the family’s apartment last year after she was beaten and starved to death were both sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison.(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK RIVER, Minn. (AP) — The father and stepmother of an 8-year-old Minnesota girl whose emaciated body was found in the family’s apartment last year after she was beaten and starved to death were both sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison.

Brett Hallow, 30, and Sarah Hallow, 28, pleaded guilty earlier to second-degree murder in the death of Autumn Hallow, who weighed 45 pounds when she died.

“The loss of a child is grievous; the loss of a child at the hands of two who were entrusted to care for that child is beyond comprehension,” Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Heaney said during the sentencing hearing.

The sentence included enhancements for “particular cruelty,” KSTP-TV reported.

According to the charges, police came to the family’s Elk River home in August 2020 after being told the girl was partly submerged in a bathtub. Officers saw Sarah Hallow giving the girl chest compressions, even though her body was rigid.

“Based on the condition of (Autumn’s) body, law enforcement believed (she) had been deceased for some time,” the complaint said.

Another child at the home told police the couple would tie up the girl with a belt and put her in a sleeping bag, with only her head exposed.

Brett and Sarah Hallow have also pleaded guilty to several charges related to the abuse of Autumn’s brother and another child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball
Firefighters responded to a report of a semi on fire Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in North...
Crews respond to semi fire near Highways 14, 169 in North Mankato
FILE — Crystal Valley announced Tuesday that it had been hit with a ransomware cyber-attack...
Crystal Valley hit by ransomware, systems go offline
Two area hospitals return to strict visitor restrictions, citing a recent surge in COVID-19...
Two area hospitals bring back visitor restrictions due to COVID
Ralph, 104, and Dorothy Kohler, 103, celebrated 86 years of marital bliss Sept. 16. They are...
America’s longest living married couple celebrates 86th anniversary

Latest News

All proceeds raised from this fundraiser go to support the operations of the school
Risen Savior hosts walkathon
Health officials limit mindless eating and making sure you’re drinking enough water
CDC reports obesity numbers on the rise
.
North Mankato Taylor Library to host annual Trunk or Treat event
North Mankato Taylor Library to host annual Trunk or Treat event